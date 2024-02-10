Headlands Technologies LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $370.28 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

