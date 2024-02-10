Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 6,847 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

