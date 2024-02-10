Head to Head Survey: Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and American Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.32 $39.11 million ($0.18) -11.56 American Airlines Group $52.79 billion 0.18 $822.00 million $1.10 13.53

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A American Airlines Group 2 5 10 0 2.47

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harbor Diversified and American Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% American Airlines Group 1.56% -36.28% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a mainline fleet of 925 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.