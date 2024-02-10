HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

