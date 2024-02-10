Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

