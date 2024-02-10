Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life updated its FY24 guidance to $11.30-$11.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.300-11.800 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.94. 616,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

