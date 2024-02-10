Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) is Valence8 US LP’s 9th Largest Position

Valence8 US LP grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares during the period. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up about 3.9% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,681. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

