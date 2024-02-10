Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.