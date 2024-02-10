Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.39). Approximately 27,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 40,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.37).
Gattaca Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of £34.99 million, a PE ratio of 2,220.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06.
About Gattaca
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
