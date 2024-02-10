Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,191,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,740,192 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.