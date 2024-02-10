Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iRobot worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.