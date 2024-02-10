Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 64,864 American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMNB stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $480.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

