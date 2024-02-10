Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 20,550 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.61.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

TECK opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.