Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $395,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE OMI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,802 shares of company stock valued at $697,313. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

