Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 864,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 165,633 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $25.56 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

