FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Zymeworks stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Zymeworks
In other Zymeworks news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $84,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
