FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Zymeworks stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $84,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

