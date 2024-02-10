FY2023 EPS Estimates for Metals Acquisition Limited Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

MTAL stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

