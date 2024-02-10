FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

EIX stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

