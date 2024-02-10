FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reduced by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

