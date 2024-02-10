FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($7.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($6.07) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 917.40% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,658,000 after acquiring an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,078,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

