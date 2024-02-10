fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Lowered to $2.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FUBO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

