FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

