FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of FSBW stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
