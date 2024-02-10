Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $29.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,673. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

