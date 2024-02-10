Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.57.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
