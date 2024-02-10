Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

