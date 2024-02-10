Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Director Buys $4,999,995.00 in Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) Director Ajay Royan acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,778,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fractyl Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Fractyl Health stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

