Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Director Buys $4,999,995.00 in Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) Director Ajay Royan acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,778,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Fractyl Health Trading Down 3.6 %
Fractyl Health stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
