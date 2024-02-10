Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.58.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$52.56 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

