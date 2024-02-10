Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.