FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.03 and last traded at $67.14. 9,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 7,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

