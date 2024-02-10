First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.06

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.06 and last traded at $188.01, with a volume of 19346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.74.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.18.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

