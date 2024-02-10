First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $188.06

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.06 and last traded at $188.01, with a volume of 19346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.74.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.18.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
