First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.17

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.17 and last traded at $201.08, with a volume of 40781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.27.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

