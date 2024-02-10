FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sheila Flavell Acquires 230 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £998.20 ($1,251.35).

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 474.47. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 362.50 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 897 ($11.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,193.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Featured Articles

