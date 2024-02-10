Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 5,887 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

