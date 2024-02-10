Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,312.68

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,312.68 and last traded at $1,312.68, with a volume of 44791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,280.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,007.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac



Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

