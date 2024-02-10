Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

