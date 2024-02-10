Evolution Petroleum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 40.0% per year over the last three years. Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.