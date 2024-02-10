Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.