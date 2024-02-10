Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $7,016,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 118,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

