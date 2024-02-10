Ergo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $319,408.30 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $88.69 million and approximately $319,408.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.15 or 0.00518699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00251554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00162645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,274,232 coins and its circulating supply is 73,274,862 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

