Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %

About Enthusiast Gaming

Shares of CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

