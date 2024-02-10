Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,031 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.47. 5,449,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,351. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

