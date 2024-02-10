Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $8.55 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $211,289.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,598,575 coins and its circulating supply is 73,598,657 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

