Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.300-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.06.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,111. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

