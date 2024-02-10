Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $41.80 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.80 million and $884,661.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,179,322 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

