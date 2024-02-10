Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Mizuho

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

