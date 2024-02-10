Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 523,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.