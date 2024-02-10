eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $175,451,000 after purchasing an additional 599,607 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 29.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

