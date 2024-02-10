Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.73

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.73 and last traded at $116.72, with a volume of 14991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

