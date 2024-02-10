DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,200 shares of company stock worth $56,958,959. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after buying an additional 198,804 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.