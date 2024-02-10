Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 341,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 402,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,661. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

