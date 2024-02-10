DigiByte Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $134.37 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,285.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.27 or 0.00518689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00249108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00164415 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,817,676,414 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

